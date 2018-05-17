Final piece of steel in place at ASU Sun Devil Stadium

The final piece of steel in the Sun Devil Stadium reinvention was ceremoniously put into place Wednesday morning.

The beam was signed by ASU President Dr. Michael Crow, Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson, several members of the university leadership team and Sun Devil Athletics' staff before being air-lifted by crane on the east side of the stadium.

The final piece is one of nearly 4,000 assembly pieces and approximately 1,350 tons of steel within the east side of the stadium alone.

Overall, all three phases total over 4,274 tons of steel weighing in at 8,548,000 pounds.

Now that the final piece is in place, crews will start pouring concrete and installing seats to finish the third phase of a three-phase reinvention for the stadium.

Fans can continue to follow the stages of construction with ASU's construction camera.

The reinvention began in 2014 and is set to be completed this year.

The final piece of steel was installed at Sun Devil Stadium today. pic.twitter.com/289LfJLLhO — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) May 17, 2018

