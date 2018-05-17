Want your own royal wedding? Arizona Bridal Show returns in June to Phoenix

The expo will return to the Phoenix Convention Center South Building on Sunday, June 10. (Source: 123rf.com)

Are you one of the millions that will watch the royal wedding go down on Saturday? Do you wish you could have your own royal wedding?

The Arizona Bridal Show can make that a reality as thousands of brides and their entourages will attend the one-day expo to create signature weddings with cutting-edge ideas from over 400 of the Valley's top wedding experts.

The expo will return to the Phoenix Convention Center South Building on Sunday, June 10.

Couples can plan their entire wedding in one day and enjoy award-winning cuisine from Arizona's top wedding chefs.

Runway shows presented by American Furniture Warehouse will feature the Valley's premier bridal boutiques displaying hundreds of designer wedding gowns on sale, with up to 80 percent off bride and bridesmaid gowns, veils, shoes and accessories.

Some of the hottest trends of 2018 and 2019 will be on display. Trends in wedding gowns including illusion necklines, bodices, and backs, 3D textural trends with sheer cutouts, and more.

Popular colors for 2018 include rose gold, mauve, dusty blues, cranberry and blue-gray.

One lucky couple will even win the "Ultimate Wedding Giveaway." This will include everything from invitations to the venue, all sponsored by some of the area's most prestigious wedding vendors.

Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door.

For more information, discounted tickets, or to register to become an exhibitor, visit www.arizonabridalshower.com.

