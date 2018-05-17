Arizona Animal Welfare League offering free vaccines at Phoenix location

The Arizona Animal Welfare League is offering free vaccines for dogs and cats this Saturday.

AAWL regularly hosts monthly core vaccine clinics at a discounted price, but this month's vaccines are completely free thanks to a grant from PetSmart Charities and the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

The free vaccines will be administered at their location at 25 N. 40th Street in Phoenix.

AAWL says these vaccines can cost upward of $125 at a typical vet clinic.

The vaccines administered will be for rabies, FVRPC for cats and DHPP for dogs. Other vaccines will also be available at cost.

The free vaccines are available on Saturday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. They are administered on a first-come, first-served basis and patients must be in line by 11:30 a.m.

AAWL will have Spanish speaking volunteers available to assist in filling out forms and completing the vaccination process.

For more information, go to aawl.org.

