Buying and selling tips in Phoenix real estate

Spring is the hottest season for real estate and 60 percent of Americans who move do so between May and August so right now is prime time for people thinking about whether to buy or sell a home in 2018.

In Phoenix's current housing market, prices for homes priced below $300,000 are rising fastest because demand is high.

A recent Zillow survey found that the average Phoenix homeowner spends almost $20,000 in extra or hidden costs associated with prepping their home for sale.

If you are thinking of buying or selling in Phoenix, here are some tips:

Buying tips

Use a mobile app that will allow you to see 10, 20 or 30 homes in a single day:

Opendoor's mobile app allows shoppers to see homes anytime between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

With nearly 300 Opendoor homes on the market, the app helps people see a home immediately and on their time schedule.

The app shows you how many other people have visited a home, so you can get a sense of what the local interest and competition for that home is.

Visit homes through virtual tours

Check out homes online or through mobile phone apps such as Trulia.com or Homefinder.com.

Using technology will save lots of time in finding that perfect home.

Visit neighborhoods you're considering at different times of day

A neighborhood that is quiet during the day, may be noisy at night.

Talk to people who live there, drive to and from work during commuting hours to get an idea of what a typical day might be like.

Have your financing all lined up

Decide where you can compromise

When you come across a home you love, prepare to make an offer fast before someone beats you to it.

Selling tips

Install granite countertops in place of Formica or tile.

Replace a standard shingle roof with a tile or a metal roof.

Replace a standard plaster pool finish with Pebble-Tec.

Add custom built-ins in key rooms of the home including the kitchen, master bedroom and living room.

Install smart home technology.

Add professional landscaping with a smart, low-maintenance irrigation system or weather-appropriate hardscaping.

