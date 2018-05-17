Emergency vote scheduled for dangerous Phoenix railroad crossing

The Arizona Corporation Commission plans to shut the intersection down starting Saturday unless the City of Phoenix fixes one of the most glaring problems, the installation of traffic lights in the wrong spots. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you have driven through the intersection of 35th Avenue and Indian School Road, you may understand why it's considered one of the nation's most dangerous railroad crossings, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

That's why the Arizona Corporation Commission plans to shut the intersection down starting Saturday unless the City of Phoenix fixes one of the most glaring problems, the installation of traffic lights in the wrong spots.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The traffic light is between the railroad crossing and the intersection. This confuses drivers because they can't tell where they are supposed to stop and often, end up stopping where they shouldn't, on the train tracks.

The City of Phoenix has submitted a plan before Saturday's permanent closure and today will have their plans reviewed by the Arizona Corporation Commission in an emergency meeting at 2 p.m.

The corporation previously told the City exactly where to place the traffic lights but earlier this year they were put in the wrong location.

The City plans to move the traffic light to a spot just before the railroad, on the south side of the tracks rather than the north side where it currently sits.

The City has two days to fix this intersection or this crossing at 35th Avenue will be closed starting Saturday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.