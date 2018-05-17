Driver survives horrendous car crash in Prescott

A man is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Prescott late Tuesday night.

According to Prescott Police, 19-year-old Brock Everist of Dewey was driving westbound on Highway 89A when he drifted into the center median and struck the protection barrels in front of an overpass near Granite Dells Parkway.

Police say after Everist's vehicle hit the barrels, it went airborne and hit the pillar of the overpass bridge head on, mangling his car. The vehicle then landed in the eastbound lanes of Highway 89A and caught fire.

Everist sustained serious injuries but survived. He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Phoenix hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Investigators are still determining what led to the crash. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Officer T. Attenberger with Prescott PD at 928-777-1999.

