4 foods just as effective as Botox

We all have a wrinkle here or there we'd like to get rid of, right?

Well, good news, experts say four foods could take care of that just as well as Botox.

Dermatologists at Tulane University School of Medicine say our skin relies on two major proteins: collagen and elastin.

As we age they become damaged and don't function as well.

This causes structural changes which show up as wrinkles.

They say a plant-based diet, similar to the Mediterranean diet, can be just as effective in getting rid of those wrinkles as Botox.

So here's what you need to load up on:

Vitamin C

It fights free radicals and helps make collagen. It can be found in citrus fruits and leafy greens.

Linoleic acid

Found in soybean oil, canola oil, almonds and edamame.

Natural sugars

Instead of processed sugar, try natural sugars like those found in fruit and other non-processed foods.

Foods with collagen

Foods with collagen include poultry, fish and beans.

