1st-alarm fire in Phoenix likely started by squatters, fire department says

Squatters may be to blame for a first-alarm fire that was put out by Phoenix firefighters late Wednesday night.

Approximately, 30 firefighters controlled a small fire at an abandoned four-story commercial building near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road, said Phoenix fire Capt. Larry Subervi.

When firefighters first arrived, they had a challenging time locating the source of the fire due to a large amount of smoke traveling through the building. This caused fire crews to request additional resources, balancing the fire to a first-alarm.

The building had a large number of open and concealed spaces which also contributed to the difficulties, said Subervi.

Crews eventually located a large amount of debris that was the source of the fire. The debris on fire was most likely from squatters, said Subervi.

No injuries were reported at the scene of the fire.

The fire will be under investigation.

