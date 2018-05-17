60-year-old woman struck, hospitalized by hit-and-run driver in Avondale

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 60-year-old woman was struck and injured in Avondale.

The woman was struck by a vehicle near 127th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road late Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Bryant Vanegas with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She suffered multiple serious injuries, said Vanegas.

The driver did not stay at the scene. At this time, there is no suspect or vehicle description.

The sheriff's office is still working the evidence to hopefully figure out a make and model of the vehicle, said Vanegas.

However, the vehicle should have front-end damage to the passenger side headlight area.

Lower Buckeye Road was closed at 127th Avenue while authorities investigated the hit-and-run collision.

