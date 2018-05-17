FD: Ammunition goes off in shed during house fire in south Phoenix

The flames started in the backyard and spread to the shed and the house. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

A house fire call in south Phoenix got even more dangerous when ammunition in a shed started to go off on Wednesday night.

Crews were called out to a home near Third and South Mountain avenues, which is south of Baseline Road.

Firefighters said the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the attic.

But then flames spread to a shed that had ammunition in it and they started going off.

Additional resources were called in just in case the ammo injured a firefighter or caused the fire to grow, the fire department said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

It's unclear how badly the home was damaged.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the flames.

