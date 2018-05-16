Several big names on witness list in corruption trial involving Johnson Utilities

In exchange, federal prosecutors said high-profile lobbyist Jim Norton (pictured) then set up payments of cash and property between Johnson and the Pierces. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The bribery trial involving a state regulator, a congressional staffer and Johnson Utilities is set to begin in a couple of weeks and the potential witness list reads like a who's who of Arizona politics.

Congressman Andy Biggs, former Congressman Matt Salmon, and former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett are among a list of 82 potential witnesses in a federal bribery trial set to begin on May 30.

Bennett, who is now running for governor, said he was asked to be a character witness for Sherry, who also worked on Biggs' congressional staff.

Another high-profile politician on the list is disgraced lawmaker Don Shooter, who was kicked out of the state Legislature earlier this year following a sexual harassment investigation.

The trial could last as long as a month.

