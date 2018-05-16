Ex-Deer Valley softball star returns home, gets jersey retired

Haeger led the Skyhawks to the 2011 5A-2 championship with a state record 21 homers and a 26-5 record. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lauren Haeger got her jersey retired at Deer Valley High School. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Former Deer Valley High School softball star Lauren Haeger crushed it with her time with the Skyhawks and went on to even bigger things in college.

She's a two-time national champion at the University of Florida and the 2015 National Player of the Year.

Her place in history is cemented as the ace/slugger stands only with Babe Ruth in the college or pro circuit to hit 70-plus home runs and record more than 70 wins.

Haeger returned to Deer Valley High where the room was filled with hugs and congratulations for her jersey retirement.

Following her standout Gator career, Haeger jumped to the National Pro Fastpitch League for the Texas Charge and is currently with the Independent Scrapyard Dogs.

If things go well, maybe Haeger plays for Team USA in 2020 in Japan.

