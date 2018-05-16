Rep. Sinema opposes withdrawing from the Iran nuke deal she voted against

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema was one of 25 Democrats to vote against the Iran nuclear deal two years ago.

Now, despite her initial opposition, Sinema says the Trump administration erred by withdrawing from the agreement last week.

"Removing ourselves from the agreement without a clearly defined strategy does not make our country safer," Sinema said in a statement released Wednesday. (Read her full statement at the bottom of this story.)

Sinema is running for the U.S. Senate and tops a list of Democratic candidates her party needs to win a traditionally Republican seat and retake the Upper Chamber.

Since winning a congressional seat in 2012, Sinema has crafted an image as an independent lawmaker who votes with Trump nearly 60 percent of the time, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.

By opposing the Republican president's decision to exit the nuclear deal, Sinema finds herself on the same side as Democrat party leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi who have criticized the move by Trump.

Sinema's comments on the deal mark the first time she's spoken about the President's major foreign policy decision.

The remarks also come a day after the Republican National Committee slammed Sinema for her silence.

“Typical. Kyrsten Sinema is trying to play both sides, all to win a few votes – and at the cost of the American people and our national security interests," an RNC said in a statement released Tuesday.

Full statement from Congresswoman Sinema

"My highest priority is the safety and security of Arizona families.

"I did not support the Iran deal when it was considered in Congress. Once it was signed, I advocated for actions that enhanced our national security: full, aggressive enforcement and reasonable improvements that strengthen the deal. Removing ourselves from the agreement without a clearly defined strategy does not make our country safer.

"We must stay focused on what is most important. Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon, and we must oppose Iranian aggression that spreads instability and violence. I will continue to work across the aisle and with our allies to achieve these goals and to strengthen our country’s safety and security.

"Our shared commitment to counter Iranian aggression and to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran must not waiver."

