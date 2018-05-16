MCSO: Suspect in deadly shooting near Apache Junction arrested in New Mexico

The suspect in Monday's deadly shooting was found in New Mexico, MCSO said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The man that shot and killed another man near Apache Junction was found in New Mexico, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Darren Franklin Johnston was located near Albuquerque on May 15. New Mexico State Police took him into custody, MCSO said.

According to investigators, Johnston shot 39-year-old Gilbert Hale in the area of Signal Butte Road and University Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Hale died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives found surveillance video of Johnston and identified him as the suspect, MCSO said. Detectives said they obtained "additional information and evidence which implicated Johnston in the shooting," but have said what the information and evidence is.

It's unclear when Johnston will be brought back to Arizona to face charges.

