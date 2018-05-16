Filled with foam! Watch foam suppression test in hangar at Scottsdale Airport

It may look like a washing machine overflowing, but this foam-filled airport hangar is part of an important drill.

The Scottsdale Airport conducted a "foam suppression test" Wednesday to make sure airport users and luxury jets are protected.

In two minutes and 40 seconds, one of the two new hangars at Scottsdale Airport filled up with 18 feet of foamy bubbles.

This hangar is equipped with two different fire suppression systems: the automatic sprinklers in the ceiling to protect structures (standard for City of Scottsdale structures) and the foam suppression system to protect its contents.

In this case, contents of the 30,000-square-foot hangar include multi-million-dollar luxury jets.

“The City of Scottsdale works to provide the best protection to our residents, visitors and this case luxury aircraft that use and visit Scottsdale,” says Gary P. Mascaro, aviation director.

This hangar is one of two new executive hangars that are a part of the new Airport Terminal Area Redevelopment Project.

The Scottsdale Airport terminal area will undergo a major redevelopment this summer to fully maximize use of the limited and valuable property available on-airport.

Both the existing airport terminal building and the adjacent aviation business center will be knocked down this summer. In its place, the new Aviation Business Center will include a larger restaurant on the second level with outdoor patio seating and premium views of the airfield and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Mountains.

Additionally, there will be an event venue equipped to host a variety of meeting and events. And the restaurant's new name will be Volanti.

