Sedona father says couple arrested on child sex charges abused his kids too

A Sedona man says a couple arrested on charges of sex abuse charges abused his kids, too.

Marisa Claire and Matthew Dunlap were arrested last week in Phoenix for allegedly abusing a 7-year-old girl.

A heartbroken father tells AZ Family he is that victim’s uncle and he believes the Claire and Dunlap had molested his two daughters. He says he went to high school with the couple and that the two families had grown close over recent years.

“I’ll take your kids for a day so you can have peace, you take ours, just normal like parent family stuff,” says the father.

He learned something was wrong, he says, when his two young daughters revealed the couple had touched them and showed them videos of the couple involved in sex acts with other children.

“My daughter had informed me that there’s a tablet that he had kept videos on and the file had a stop sign representing where they were kept,” says the father. “My oldest daughter told me he showed her the videos I guess basically telling her like ‘oh she did it, it’s ok for you.’”

Sedona police confirm the father who spoke with AZ Family came to them in February to report the allegations of abuse.

Lt. Stephanie Foley says the agency is reviewing new evidence resulting from a search warrant.

The father says he wants justice for his daughters.

“My biggest thing is for them to know that their voices are important and that they were heard and what they said matters,” says the father.

He says his daughters are handling the situation surprisingly well, but he suffers feelings of guilt and anger at the friends who betrayed his family. Despite that, this father says he must forgive the suspects.

“I would tell them that I’m sorry they had those demons in them,” says the father. “I have to forgive them for my sake because I can’t take their stuff, that’s theirs, and they’re going to have to live their hell now.”

Sedona police are encouraging anyone with information related to this case, to please call 928-203-5019.

