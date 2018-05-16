Waitress says she didn't get final paycheck after Phoenix restaurant closes

The sign on the door says the business is only closed temporarily due to plumbing problems. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After more than a half-century in business, a famous Valley burger spot has suddenly shut its doors.

The Original Wineburger, on Seventh Avenue near Indian School Road, served its last customer on Sunday night.

But one waitress is worried because she hasn't received her final paycheck and she is skeptical that she'll ever see it.

Samantha Tully said she had no idea the owners would be closing the restaurant.

"But it was slow, not slow enough for me to think they would close because they just hired me on three months ago," said Tully.

She said she hasn't been paid since April 27.

Tully said she is owed about $350 and can't pay rent without it.

"This means my kids will have to go live with their father because I can't afford to keep them," said Tully.

She has a letter from the owners saying she is owed cash for the hours she worked from April 23 to May 13 and will be paid as soon as "assets are sold."

The sign on the door says the business is only closed temporarily due to plumbing problems.

The owners have not returned our calls or messages.

The business has been around since 1963.

