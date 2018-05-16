A little volcanic eruption can't ruin a day on the golf course in Hawaii

People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday.

Stunning photos taken at Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday show golfers coolly hitting the links even as a monstrous ash plume looms behind them.

The eruption of the Kilauea volcano has already destroyed houses, caused evacuations and threatened to wreak havoc on Hawaii's tourism industry.

On Tuesday, a plume of ash from the volcano rose 12,000 feet into the air, dropping ash on sections of the island.

The US Geological Survey issued a red alert on Tuesday warning of an imminent major eruption.

But clearly, not everyone was so worried.

The photos show the golfers continuing on with their games.

