PCSO intercepts hundreds of pounds of marijuana, arrests 11 in desert operation

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana, detained nearly two dozen people who are in the U.S. illegally and made 11 arrests as part of a weeklong operation “focused on illegal activity and drug interdiction through the desert.”

PCSO on Tuesday announced the results of the five-day operation, which started on Monday, May 7.

In addition to seizing 300 pounds of marijuana and three vehicles, deputies with PCSO’s Anti-Smuggling Unit also apprehended 21 people in the country illegally and made 11 arrests. Two of those were for alleged human smuggling. One of the suspects is a U.S. citizen, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a video posted to PCSO’s Facebook page.

“Our operation last week is a sign that the illegal activity and illegal drugs coming into Arizona [are] still alive and well,” Lamb said.

PSCO teamed up with Border Patrol, ICE and Homeland Security Investigations for the operation.

“This proves working together helps make our state and country safer,” Lamb said.

11 total arrests

2 for human smuggling

4 for minor drug-related offenses

5 for outstanding warrants

According to PriceofWeed.com, the average price of medium-quality weed in Arizona is $232.96 per ounce. With 4,800 ounces in 300 pounds, that comes to about $1.1 million. An ounce, according to MedicalJane.com, is enough for between 28 and 56 joints.

