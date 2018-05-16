Confirmed: Amazon bringing more than 1,500 jobs to Tucson

Amazon.com announced it is planning to open a fulfillment center in Tucson, creating more than 1,500 full-time jobs.

The announcement on Wednesday, May 16, ended months of speculation about the plans for a certain property on Tucson's southeast side.

The more than 855,000-square-foot facility will be near South Kolb and East Valencia roads, adjacent to the Port of Tucson.

Amazon already employs more than 7,000 full-time associates at its four existing fulfillment centers and other facilities throughout Arizona.

Mark Stewart, vice president of Amazon’s North America operations, said in a news release, “We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Tucson and to continue innovating in a state committed to providing great opportunities for jobs and customer experience.”

Gov. Doug Ducey thanked Amazon for bringing the project to Tucson.

“Amazon’s selection of Tucson for this impressive new facility demonstrates that southern Arizona has a lot to offer businesses in terms of talent, location, pro-business environment and quality of life,” Ducey said. “This project will create thousands of new jobs and generate significant capital investment in the region. We thank Amazon for its continued growth and investment in our state.”

Amazon employees at the Tucson fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship small items such as books, electronics, household items and toys. Pima County and Sun Corridor Inc. played an active role in bringing the project to Tucson.

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild said, "We see more and more international companies recognizing the advantages Tucson has to offer as a logistics hub and gateway to Mexico. Very pleased to welcome Amazon to Tucson."

