Mountain View High School coach indicted for downloading child porn, FBI says

A high school boys basketball coach was arrested and indicted on child porn charges, the FBI said.

Kyle Wade Cummins was indicted on Tuesday. He coaches JV basketball at Mountain View High School and teaches psychology.

Agents said he downloaded child pornography using a peer-to-peer sharing network from at least March 13 to April 16, 2018.

The FBI said agents searched his home on April 25 and found dozens of child porn files on his computer.

They interviewed him and he admitted to downloading the child porn and viewing the files when his wife and son were not at home, according to the FBI. He said he searched and viewed child porn for about five to six years, court documents said. Cummins also said he would delete the pictures after he looked at them, agents said.

He was arrested on April 25 and released on May 2, where conditions of his release stated that he is not allowed to return to Mountain View High School, court paperwork said. He also can't talk to children unless it's supervised.

Cummins also can't return to his home so he has to live with his mom.

He was charged with four counts of receiving child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

We went to where he was staying, where Cummins said he couldn't talk about the case but had talked to his family.

"They're not happy but there's nothing I can do at this point. I'm kind of behind the 8 ball," said Cummins.

He said he doesn't remember admitting to anything that the court documents describe.

"At this point, I'm not any of this... the whole situation I'm regretful but I'm just, uh, in shock that it all happened so we'll have to wait to see about guilt and innocence later," he said.

Cummins did apologize.

"Just am sorry this whole thing had to happen and hopefully there will be some things in the end that shed light on everything that happened," he said.

According to his bio on the school's website, the 2017-2018 school year is his 13th year at the school.

Annika Green, who is currently in the AP psychology class he taught, was surprised about the arrest.

"Didn't believe it. At all," said Green.

She said Cummins is a great teacher who cared about his students.

"Amazing teacher. He was one of my favorites. I learned so much," Green said.

Mesa Public Schools released the following statement:

Mesa Public Schools’ first priority is the safety and security of our students. When the district learned of his arrest, Kyle Cummins, social studies teacher and boys JV basketball coach, was immediately placed on administrative leave and assigned to home. The district will use the investigation findings from law enforcement and our district policies as the basis for any future employment decisions regarding Cummins.

The following message, according to Mesa Public Schools, was sent home to parents:

Mountain View High School parents,

You are receiving this message because your child is in Mr. Kyle Cummins’ class. Mr. Cummins has not been in school because the district placed him on administrative leave and assigned him to home. This action was taken immediately after the district learned he had been arrested. Your child’s safety and security is our first priority. A substitute will continue to be in the classroom for the remainder of the school year. Thank you for your continued support of Mountain View High School.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.