Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

Marti Stanton loves putting together jigsaw puzzles, but one puzzle she can't figure out is her CenturyLink bill.

"I don't know, I haven't quite figured this out," Stanton said.

Stanton says her CenturyLink bill continuously fluctuates up and down with no rhyme or reason. That means when she gets her bill, she has no idea what to expect.

"It came to $114.12 and then two weeks later, it came to $227," Stanton said.

Stanton says the CenturyLink bills are like a roller coaster up one month, down another. And, it's been going on since last year.

Frustrated, she says she contacted CenturyLink to get the matter straightened out, but says it was never resolved. So back in October, Marti says she was done. She packed up her modem, took it over to a nearby CenturyLink store and told them she was canceling service.

But even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

"This one's $579, this one's $467, this one's $549," she said.

So 3 On Your Side got involved but the reception we received from CenturyLink store employees wasn't a warm one. In fact, after explaining why we were at the store we heard, "Must suck waking up to be you, man."

3 On Your Side eventually got a hold of CenturyLink's corporate office and told them about Marti's billing issue and they immediately looked into the matter.

"I want it dropped, completely and I think with all the harassments and stress they have put on me, I think they should zero everything out, that's my feeling, I know they won't," Stanton said.

And less than 24 hours later after bringing the matter to their attention, CenturyLink told us the problem was resolved and that Stanton’s balance for hundreds of dollars is now zero out and she won't be getting any more bills.

That's good news for Stanton, who says the ordeal has been stressful and credits 3 On Your Side for making it happen.

CenturyLink sent 3 On Your Side the following statement regarding Ms. Stanton's billing issue:

CenturyLink values our customers and strives to provide the best possible experience and customer service at all times. Some customers are under the impression that, after they port a phone number, their new provider will disconnect all other services with CenturyLink. The new provider is not authorized to disconnect anything but the phone service. We have reached out to our customer, apologized and resolved the issue.

