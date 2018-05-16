Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

Posted: Updated:
A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV) A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

Marti Stanton loves putting together jigsaw puzzles, but one puzzle she can't figure out is her CenturyLink bill.

"I don't know, I haven't quite figured this out," Stanton said.

Stanton says her CenturyLink bill continuously fluctuates up and down with no rhyme or reason. That means when she gets her bill, she has no idea what to expect.

"It came to $114.12 and then two weeks later, it came to $227," Stanton said.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

Stanton says the CenturyLink bills are like a roller coaster up one month, down another.  And, it's been going on since last year.

Frustrated, she says she contacted CenturyLink to get the matter straightened out, but says it was never resolved. So back in October, Marti says she was done. She packed up her modem, took it over to a nearby CenturyLink store and told them she was canceling service.

But even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

"This one's $579, this one's $467, this one's $549," she said.

So 3 On Your Side got involved but the reception we received from CenturyLink store employees wasn't a warm one. In fact, after explaining why we were at the store we heard, "Must suck waking up to be you, man."

3 On Your Side eventually got a hold of CenturyLink's corporate office and told them about Marti's billing issue and they immediately looked into the matter.

"I want it dropped, completely and I think with all the harassments and stress they have put on me, I think they should zero everything out, that's my feeling, I know they won't," Stanton said.

And less than 24 hours later after bringing the matter to their attention, CenturyLink told us the problem was resolved and that Stanton’s balance for hundreds of dollars is now zero out and she won't be getting any more bills.

That's good news for Stanton, who says the ordeal has been stressful and credits 3 On Your Side for making it happen.

CenturyLink sent 3 On Your Side the following statement regarding Ms. Stanton's billing issue:

CenturyLink values our customers and strives to provide the best possible experience and customer service at all times. Some customers are under the impression that, after they port a phone number, their new provider will disconnect all other services with CenturyLink. The new provider is not authorized to disconnect anything but the phone service. We have reached out to our customer, apologized and resolved the issue.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:20:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

  • Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:30:12 GMT
    New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)
    new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

  • Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:24:21 GMT
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >
    •   

Warren TrentWarren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."

Click to learn more about Warren.

Warren Trent
3 On Your Side

Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.

Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.

In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.

Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.

And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side