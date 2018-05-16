High school Army recruiter accused of sexual relationship with minor applicant

Buckeye police have arrested a high school army recruiter for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a minor applicant in the program.

Joseph Humberto Cooper-Breceda, 25, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Cooper-Breceda oversees the Army recruiting program at Verrado high school.

According to police, Cooper-Breceda admitted having three sexual encounters with the 17-year-old girl. He also told police he was aware the victim was 17 years old.

He also reportedly dated an 18-year-old "future soldier" in his program, according to the police report.

Additionally, in the police report, Cooper-Breceda told police he "messed up."

He is due back in court May 17.

To read the PDF of the police report, click HERE.

