Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa at CRUjiente Tacos

Mole Verde

Serves 4

For Sauce-

1 cup pepitas

8oz Fresh Tomatillos, hulled, washed and quartered

2.5 cups Chicken Stock

3/4 cup Yellow Onion, sliced

4 ea Garlic Cloves

3 ea Fresh Jalapeños, washed, stemmed and chopped(leave seeds in if you prefer more spice)

3/4 cup Fresh Cilantro, washed and chopped, small stems ok

6 ea Epazote leaves

1/2 cup Romaine leaves, washed and chopped

3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

TT Salt

To make sauce:

1. In a large saute pan, dry toast the pepitas until golden brown and fragrant. Carefully remove from pan and puree in a blender

2. Add the tomatillos, onion, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro, epazote, romaine and half of the chicken stock. Puree until very smooth.

3. In a sauce pot, heat the oil, very carefully pour the sauce from the blender into the hot oil, whisking constantly. Be Careful, it will splatter.

4. Let the sauce simmer for a 8-10 minutes, then add the remaining chicken stock, whisk until well incorporated. Let the sauce simmer for 12-15 minutes, stirring to avoid scorching on the bottom of the pan. Taste, season and reserve.

Serve with roasted or grilled chicken, turkey, or shredded pork with tortillas. Enjoy.