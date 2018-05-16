Your Life A to Z

Mole Verde

Posted:

Recipe courtesy of Executive Chef Rich Hinojosa at CRUjiente Tacos

Mole Verde
Serves 4

For Sauce-
1 cup pepitas
8oz Fresh Tomatillos, hulled, washed and quartered
2.5 cups Chicken Stock
3/4 cup Yellow Onion, sliced
4 ea Garlic Cloves
3 ea Fresh Jalapeños, washed, stemmed and chopped(leave seeds in if you prefer more spice)
3/4 cup Fresh Cilantro, washed and chopped, small stems ok
6 ea Epazote leaves
1/2 cup Romaine leaves, washed and chopped
3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
TT Salt

To make sauce:
1. In a large saute pan, dry toast the pepitas until golden brown and fragrant.  Carefully remove from pan and puree in a blender
2. Add the tomatillos, onion, garlic, jalapeño, cilantro, epazote, romaine and half of the chicken stock.  Puree until very smooth.
3. In a sauce pot, heat the oil, very carefully pour the sauce from the blender into the hot oil, whisking constantly.  Be Careful, it will splatter.
4. Let the sauce simmer for a 8-10 minutes, then add the remaining chicken stock, whisk until well incorporated.  Let the sauce simmer for 12-15 minutes, stirring to avoid scorching on the bottom of the pan.  Taste, season and reserve.
Serve with roasted or grilled chicken, turkey, or shredded pork with tortillas.  Enjoy.

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV