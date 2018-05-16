Evacuation orders lifted in Bluff Fire in Prescott National Forest

Evacuation orders have been lifted for a wildfire that broke out Wednesday in Walker, which is in the Prescott National Forest.

The fire is being called the Bluff Fire.

Preliminary information indicated that 2 acres burned, as well as one structure. 

Crews have now controlled the fire.

A mandatory evacuation was issued earlier for residents in the area, but evacuation orders were lifted around 2 p.m.

Just days ago, firefighters were able to contain the destructive Viewpoint Fire near Prescott Valley.

