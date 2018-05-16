Evacuation orders lifted in Bluff Fire in Prescott National Forest

Evacuation orders have been lifted for a wildfire that broke out Wednesday in Walker, which is in the Prescott National Forest.

The fire is being called the Bluff Fire.

Preliminary information indicated that 2 acres burned, as well as one structure.

Crews have now controlled the fire.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Wildfires]

A mandatory evacuation was issued earlier for residents in the area, but evacuation orders were lifted around 2 p.m.

Just days ago, firefighters were able to contain the destructive Viewpoint Fire near Prescott Valley.

[RELATED: Viewpoint Fire north of Prescott Valley now 100% contained]

@PrescottNF along with several BLM, State, City of Prescott and @YavapaiSheriff responded to possible wildfire this morning. 1 acre structure fire in Potato Patch is now 25% contained with hand line around perimeter. Photo taken by air attack just after smoke was reported. pic.twitter.com/SSnFNTKUwd — Prescott NF (@PrescottNF) May 16, 2018

Update on Walker Fire at of 1135 hours



- Forest Service Crews and local fire personnel have a handline around the fire - approximately 2 acress and 25% containment. The fire is located near Bluff Road and... https://t.co/oiUciPRVaC — Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) May 16, 2018

#BluffFire - 2 acres, firefighters have hose lay around it, working on containment. One structure lost . Evacs by @YavapaiSheriff for residents on Bluff Rd. east of Poachers Way #Walker #YavapaiCounty #AZFire #AZStateFire @PrescottNF — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.