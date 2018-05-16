Royal wedding fever is heating up! Where & when to watch the festivities

If you thought Kate Middleton’s 2011 marriage to Prince William was a media bonanza, get ready for round two this weekend!

Royal wedding mania is in full effect across the globe.

[SPECIAL SECTION: The Royal Wedding]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on Saturday, May 19, in St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 20 miles west of central London.

Meghan Markle will be accompanied at her wedding by six bridesmaids, including 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is currently unknown who Harry's ushers will be. His older brother, Prince William, will serve as best man.

No royal wedding invitation? Not to worry. You don't have to miss a minute of the festivities!

Our coverage begins at 1 a.m. Saturday.

You can watch the entire event:

Here are some fun facts about the royal wedding:

1. There won't be a traditional fruit cake for dessert. Royal tradition is to have a fruit cake as the main dessert, but Harry and Meghan are changing it up. The couple has chosen a lemon elderflower cake that will be covered with buttercream icing and decorated with fresh flowers.

2. The flowers will be given to charities after the wedding. There's bound to be more flowers at the wedding than any one person would know what to do with, so the couple is showing their charitable side and donating the arrangements.

3. Harry and Meghan asked for donations to seven charities in place of receiving wedding gifts. The charities include: Children’s HIV Association (CHIVA), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK. Prince William and Kate Middleton also requested charity donations as wedding gifts for their 2011 wedding, raising more than $1.7 million for 26 charities.

4. Prince William will be Prince Harry's best man. It's no surprise that Harry would choose his brother to be his best man. Harry was the best man at William's 2011 wedding.

5. However, there will be no maid of honor. Instead, Meghan will have a handful of friends helping her out on the big day.

6. A 19-year-old cellist will be playing music at the wedding. Among others, Sheku Kammeh-Mason, a 19-year-old Royal Academy of Music student, will perform at the wedding.

7. The same photographer that took the couple's official engagement photos will be the official wedding photographer. Meghan and Harry's engagement photos were stellar, so why not hire Alexi Lubomirski for the job again?

8. There is a dress code. Men must wear a "morning suit or lounge suit," and women must wear a "day dress" that is knee-length and covers the shoulders. Women are also asked to wear a hat.

9. The couple did not hire a wedding planner. Kensington Palace said Meghan and Harry are spearheading the majority of the wedding planning themselves.

10. You won't see baby Prince Louis at the wedding. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George will attend the wedding, but Prince Louis will stay at home. Prince Louis was born April 23, 2018.

