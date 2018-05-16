Scottsdale spa helping men spot skin cancer

May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Now there's an unusual ally in the fight against the sometimes deadly disease -- men's facials.

At We Do Men, a male concept spa, they have made it their mission to help men locate and fight skin cancer.

"I want to help as many guys as possible, that's why I do what I do. It's not just about skin cancer, it's about helping men be awesome versions of themselves and now stay alive longer," said Stacy Grondahl, owner of We Do Men.

'The Boss Lady,' as she's called knows first-hand the scare of skin cancer. Last year she was diagnosed after noticing something that didn't look right.

"It wasn't even a mole, it was just a black dot on my face that kept going away and coming back. I would do peels and it would go away and then I would see it again," Grondahl said.

A dermatologist discovered it was basal cell, the most common type of skin cancer. Fortunately, the doctor was able to dig it out leaving behind a scar, but a lot of peace of mind.

Grondahl had always preached the importance of seeing a dermatologist but especially after going through a bout of skin cancer herself. Although locating skin cancer on her clients wasn't the focus, it was hard not to pay close attention after her scare.

Months later she has located skin cancer on several of her clients.

"She kept checking it and said it doesn't look right. And as she kept checking it, it started to bleed and change colors. She said, 'You need to get it checked out'," said Eric Butler, a client.

Butler was then diagnosed with skin cancer.

"You get a little scared and get a little nervous, it freaked me out a little bit and I asked a lot of questions," Butler said.

The good news is they caught it early and were able to dig it out. However, he knows had she not discovered it early, it may have spread.

So now 'The Boss Lady' is asking two things: Make sure you get someone to look over your skin. If not while getting a facial, see a dermatologist. Also, she is begging people to wear sunscreen all the time and not just when you're out by the pool.

