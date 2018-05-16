Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Crujiente Tacos

For more information, visit www.crutacos.com or call 602-687-7777 or @CRUtacos on Instagram, Facebook.com/CRUtacos.

Courtney Montes

For more information, visit www.thesparklebar.com or download their app The Sparkle Bar or call 480-941-3438

SheriAnne Little

For more information on SheriAnne’s fitness tips visit www.NextLevelEndurance.net or call 480-330-3763.

Catalyst Pain Solutions

For more information call 480-821-PAIN (7246) or visit www.CatalystPainSolutions.com

H2O Concepts

For more information, visit www.h2oConcepts.com or call 623-582-5222.

enVoque

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Elements Massage Tip

For more information visit, www.ElementsMassage.com/Arizona or call 480-582-5045

ED Marshall

For more information, visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com or call 1-800-245-3142 to learn more.

Center for Natural Healing

For more information visit, www.drramsey.com or call (480)970-0077

Arizona Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.ArizonaAesthetics.com or call 480-656-5311

*Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673