Swarm of bees sting 2 people, sending them to hospital in Glendale

Two people were sent to the hospital after a swarm of bees stung them in Glendale.

Firefighters sprayed foam on a hive found on the top of a house near 55th Avenue and Ironwood Drive Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said two people were stung by the swarm of bees, along with a couple animals.

The two people were transported for precautionary reasons.

As temperatures increase, the amount of bees around the Valley is expected to increase. Fire officials want to remind residents to stay away from hives and have an escape plan if a swarm attacks.

Here is helpful advice:

How to Avoid a Swarm

Check the perimeter of your house regularly for bee colonies. Check storage sheds, dog houses, meter boxes, flower pots, trees, shrubs, piles of wood or debris, and crevices. Be careful moving or cleaning up debris or items that have been lying around outside the house. Seal cavities and crevices that might make for good hive location. Install a cover over the chimney when not in use.

Keep pets and children inside when using lawn mowers, clippers, blowers, or any other equipment that makes noise or could inadvertently disturb a beehive. Never pen or tether animals near beehives.

Wear light-colored clothing around your home, when hiking, or visiting unknown areas. Do not wear floral or citrus perfumes or aftershave when doing yard work or hiking.

If a Bee Attack Occurs

Have an escape plan in the event of a bee attack. Do not play dead or swat at the bees. If you notice a swarm coming your way, quickly get into a house, car, tent, or other enclosure. Close any doors or windows.

The key is to run away as fast as you can in a straight line. Bees are slow fliers. Most healthy people should be able to outrun the bees.

Be prepared to run up to the length of two football fields.

Do not jump into a pool or underwater. The bees will wait until you surface for air to attack. Your face will be the first area to be stung.

Protect your face to prevent stings to the eyes, nose, and in the mouth. Bees attack where carbon dioxide is expelled. Facial stings are much more dangerous than stings to the body. Pull your shirt over your head if no other protection is available.

