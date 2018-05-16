Glendale PD: 2 teens arrested for kidnapping, robbing out-of-towners

Police are still looking for other suspects. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Several SWAT team members were at the scene near 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two teens are facing charges after police said they kidnapped and robbed two Colorado men who were in Glendale for a vehicle auction.

Several officers and SWAT team members were seen in a neighborhood near 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road early Wednesday morning.

According to Sgt. John Roth of the Glendale Police Department, the victims – a 48-year-old and a 35-year-old – were told by an acquaintance to contact the suspects about staying in the Glendale home while they were in town.

When the two men got to the house, a group demanded to know where their money was and then assaulted them.

The pair had their arms and legs tied up.

The two men escaped and called the police just after 2:30 a.m., Roth said.

While in the area, officers spotted Leonardo Daniel Roman Zapien and a 17-year-old driving and the two were detained.

Early on, there was some concern that there might be other suspects – possibly armed -- or victims in the house, which is why SWAT responded.

That turned out not to be the case.

“The home was designed so that three separate families could live there independently,” Roth explained. “The occupants found at the home are being interviewed however at this time appear unrelated and not victims."

Roth said police are still trying to identify any outstanding suspects.

Both Zapien and the boy, who isn't being identified since he is underage, are facing kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft of means of transportation charges.

An investigation is underway.

