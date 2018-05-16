Peoria man admits to stalking woman, exposing himself in public

A man has been charged with stalking and indecent exposure after he admitted to following a woman and masturbating in his car near a park in a Peoria neighborhood.

According to Peoria police, the woman had previously filed a police report after seeing the man exposing himself in his car in April but could not get a good description of the man or his license plate number.

Court documents state that the woman saw the suspect's car parked in a Peoria neighborhood again last week. The woman said she looked in the passenger window and saw that he was exposing himself and masturbating.

The woman took down the license plate number and called the police.

Police responded to the suspect's residence and made contact with him.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Jason Kochan, admitted to his behavior. He told police that he had gone to that park and seen the victim in the area several times and has masturbated in his car while watching her at least twice.

Kochan said he masturbates in public because he is in a marriage where there is no activity like that at home.

Documents state that Kochan admitted to tracking the victim's movements weekly since January.

Kochan was booked on one count of indecent exposure, one count of stalking and two counts of public sexual indecency.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.