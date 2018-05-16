60-year-old man in wheelchair shot in Phoenix drive-by, police say

The shooting was dispatched to a Circle K near 15th Avenue and Bell Road sometime after midnight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A random drive-by shooting left a 60-year-old man injured in Phoenix Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the shooting at a Circle K near 15th Avenue and Bell Road sometime after midnight.

A 60-year-old man in a wheelchair was struck by a bullet, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Vincent Lewis.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a gray or tan older model midsize sedan which was stopped in the curb lane.

Westbound lanes on Bell Road were restricted from 12th to 15th avenues for a brief period.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

