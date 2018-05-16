Descalso knocks in run in 8th, D-backs end skid with 2-1 win

Daniel Descalso singled home Jarrod Dyson with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Diamondbacks opened the game with the worst batting average in the majors (.223) and learned earlier in the day they had lost A.J. Pollock for four-to-eight weeks with a fractured left thumb. They then managed just three hits against starter Jhoulys Chacin and three relievers, but starter Zack Greinke stifled Milwaukee over six innings and Arizona tied together just enough offense to get by.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

Taylor Williams (0-1) walked Jeff Mathis to start the Arizona eighth. Dyson ran for Mathis and took second on pinch-hitter John Ryan Murphy's sacrifice bunt. Left-hander Boone Logan relieved Williams and got David Peralta to ground out. Chris Owings was walked intentionally to get to the left-handed Descalso, who singled through the defensive shift in right field to put Arizona ahead.

Archie Bradley (1-1) struck out two in a perfect eighth to get the victory. Brad Boxberger tossed a scoreless ninth for his 12th save.



Travis Shaw reached first with one out in the ninth when Murphy, just installed at catcher, dropped a popup in front of the mound. But Domingo Santana flew out to right and Jonathan Villar was called out on strikes to end it.



Each team got a run in the fourth in a game with few scoring threats.



Christian Yelich led off the inning with a double and scored on a one-out double by Shaw.



Descalso walked on a 3-2 pitch to start the Arizona fourth and advanced to third when Paul Goldschmidt singled down the right-field line. Descalso scored when Steven Souza Jr. grounded into a double play.



Both starters were strong but left with no decision.



Chacin was especially impressive, limiting Arizona to a run on two hits in seven innings. He fanned seven and walked two.



Greinke allowed a run on four hits, striking out five and walking one. It was Greinke's second straight no-decision despite a good outing. He allowed a run on four hits in seven innings against Washington, a game the Diamondbacks lost 2-1 in 11 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: OF/1B Ryan Braun was out of the lineup for the second game in a row with back tightness.



Diamondbacks: 3B Jake Lamb (shoulder) had the day off from his rehab assignment with Class A Visalia but is to go through a complete pre-game workout and play in the game Wednesday.

POLLOCK'S PAIN

This marks the third straight season Pollock has gone down with a significant injury. He missed virtually all of 2016 after fracturing his elbow in a head-first slide at home in the team's final preseason game. He missed nearly two months last season with a groin injury.



Pollock was second in the National League with 33 RBIs when he was hurt. He was batting .293 with a team-high 11 home runs.



UP NEXT



RH Matt Koch (2-1, 2.43 ERA) starts for Arizona and RH Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 8.03) goes for Milwaukee in an afternoon game that wraps up the three-game series. It wraps up a seven-game Diamondbacks homestand. Arizona has lost the first six.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.