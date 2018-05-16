2 men shot in Phoenix, suspect on the run, police say

The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least two people were shot in Phoenix and police are looking for the shooter, police said.

The shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police said one of the victims drove himself to 27th Avenue and Camelback where he contacted Phoenix Fire for medical treatment.

The other victim, a 24-year-old man, was found at the shooting scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.

The second victim, 29, was driven to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooter is still on the run.

Police said there might be a third victim but haven't confirmed.

An investigation is underway.

