SRP rebate stirring up interest in battery storage systems

People who generate solar power can use solar battery systems to store excess energy, but few people in Arizona actually do. That could change with a new rebate from Salt River Project (SRP).

When the sun is shining, solar customers generate their own power. When it's not, they have to go back on the grid. That's where these battery storage systems come in.

"When you come home and you turn on the A/C, and you turn on your stove, and you're using more energy, that battery can come in and provide you with that energy," said Patty Garcia-Likens with SRP.

She said so far, 240 of their customers have them installed. That number is going to climb, thanks to a new rebate, up to $1,800 for the first 4,500 customers. It's part of a settlement with SolarCity, which sued SRP for charging solar customers new fees.

"As more people invest in this battery technology, how can that help us meet those peak demands?" Garcia-Likens said.

"It's been amazing," said Joe Cunningham with Sunny Energy LLC.

He said this is sparking about five times the interest of usual programs. After the rebate, the system is still expensive - at least $20,000 for panels, and another $9,000 for the battery. But Cunningham said you'll get it back.

"We're seeing those savings make a payback term between five and eight years, usually," Cunningham said.

