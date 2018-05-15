Man gets 35+ years in murder of friend stabbed 70 times

The medical examiner said Matthew McLean had been stabbed more than 70 times. (Source: 3TV/CSB 5 file photo)

The man convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his longtime friend will spend nearly 36 years in prison.

Matthew Meiner was sentenced late last week to 35.5 years for the murder of Matthew McLean in late December 2015.

Meiner, who was 22 at the time of the crime, originally pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, theft and burglary charges.

A jury convicted him in March on the lesser murder charge, as well as five counts of burglary and theft.

Police found McLean, 21, dead inside the Phoenix home he had been renting on Monday, Dec. 21, 2015. The medical examiner determined that McLean had been stabbed more than 70 times.

Officers arrested Meiner on Wednesday, Dec. 23, but they were not clear on a motive for the crime, saying only that they believed Meiner left the home with McLean’s vehicle and other property.

Court documents also indicated investigators believe that Meiner was a drug dealer.

One of McLean’s friends told investigators he knew someone who had purchased an item on Dec. 17 from Meiner that belonged to the victim. That person confirmed that Meiner was driving what appeared to have been McLean’s Audi. That person also told police Meiner's left hand was bandaged.

