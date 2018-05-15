Ducey won't say White House should apologize over McCain comments

Over the past week, Republican lawmakers have called on the White House to apologize for grim remarks made about Arizona Sen. John McCain, but the not the state's governor, Doug Ducey.

On Tuesday, Ducey said the comments made by an aide to President Trump were, "inappropriate," but stopped short calling for an apology.

"I'm just going to state my respect for the McCain family, the comfort I want to send them, I know, everyone knows, I hold Sen. McCain in the highest regard," the governor told reporters.

Ducey's reaction differed from other lawmakers like Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.

When asked if the Trump White House should apologize, Rubio said, "I believe so. Certainly, the comments that were made, if in fact they were made and no one's denied that they were made, I find them to be offensive."

Last week, it was reported that Kelly Sadler, who works on Trump's communication team at the White House, said McCain's opinion on a nominee for CIA director didn't matter because "he's dying anyway."

Last summer, the Arizona senator was diagnosed with a life-threatening form of brain cancer and has not returned to the Senate this year.

President Trump has not apologized and blew off questions from reporters on Tuesday.

