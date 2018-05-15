Caught on camera: Men burglarize unlocked cars in Gilbert

It's a good reminder to always lock your doors. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The thieves tried to break into Matteson's car but it was locked. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of men stole items from cars in a Gilbert neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Families in a Gilbert neighborhood are looking for the men who were caught on camera stealing items from unlocked cars.

A so-called "rip crew" was caught in the act around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, rolling through Doug Matteson's community with his surveillance cameras recording.

"You can see multiple doors open, multiple suspects get out either side as the vehicle starts to slowly drive," said Matteson, a Valley law officer.

The suspects checked every vehicle on the street, looking for unlocked doors while they jog alongside the driver as he goes through the quiet neighborhood.

"They only targeted vehicles that were left unlocked. Mine, luckily, were locked in front of my residence so they checked the doors, wiggled them and moved on," Matteson said.

"All three of our cars were open in the morning, broken into, raided," said Emily Nelson.

Nelson wasn't so lucky down the street.

"Very violated, angry that somebody would be that disrespectful to come and go into our people's things and trespass," said Nelson.

It's a good reminder to always lock your doors, even in a "safe" town like Gilbert.

"That little extra measure will be the difference between someone breaking into your vehicle or moving on," said Matteson.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Gilbert police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.