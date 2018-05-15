Best farmer's markets in Phoenix area

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
No matter where you live, there is likely a farmer’s market nearby and many are still running even though it is almost summer! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) No matter where you live, there is likely a farmer’s market nearby and many are still running even though it is almost summer! (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

Locally grown food, music and a fun atmosphere, farmer’s markets are a great way to beat the heat around the Phoenix area.

No matter where you live, there is likely a farmer’s market nearby and many are still running even though it is almost summer!

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

Here are a few we like:

Roadrunner Park Farmer's Market - North Phoenix 

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

The Roadrunner Park Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to the market, there’s also a park and pool there if you are looking for something else to do.

[RELATED: Farmer's Market Challenge Recipe from The Market]

Check out the farmer's market at 3502 E. Cactus Road.

Ahwatukee Farmer’s Market - Ahwatukee 

The Ahwatukee Farmer's Market is also open year round and is located at the Ahwatukee Community Center.

There you can find fresh veggies and locally made jams, breads and herbs.

Check them out at 4700 E. Warner Road.

Sun City Farmer’s Marker - Sun City

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

Sun City Farmer's Market runs through may before closing until fall.

It is every Thursday at the Bell Recreation Center. There you can buy plants in addition to the standard farmer’s market fair.

Sun City Farmer's Market is located at 16820 N. 99th Avenue.

Carefree Farmer's Market - Carefree

This farmer's market is located in the Sundial Gardens.

It is open year-round on every Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to check out the free jams, jellies and salsas!

[READ MORE: Jaime's Local Love: Uptown Farmers Market]

Check out the Carefree Farmer's Market at 1 Sundial Circle

Verrado Community Farmer’s Market - Buckeye

This is located next to the Center on Main in Buckeye if you live on the westside.

It’s a great spot for offerings from local ranchers and a good place to get eggs!

Check out the Verrado Community Farmer's Market at N. Market Place and W. Main Street

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Click to learn more about Ian.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

Also online

Hide bio