Best farmer's markets in Phoenix area

Locally grown food, music and a fun atmosphere, farmer’s markets are a great way to beat the heat around the Phoenix area.

No matter where you live, there is likely a farmer’s market nearby and many are still running even though it is almost summer!

Here are a few we like:

Roadrunner Park Farmer's Market - North Phoenix

The Roadrunner Park Farmer's Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to the market, there’s also a park and pool there if you are looking for something else to do.

Check out the farmer's market at 3502 E. Cactus Road.

Ahwatukee Farmer’s Market - Ahwatukee

The Ahwatukee Farmer's Market is also open year round and is located at the Ahwatukee Community Center.

There you can find fresh veggies and locally made jams, breads and herbs.

Check them out at 4700 E. Warner Road.

Sun City Farmer’s Marker - Sun City

Sun City Farmer's Market runs through may before closing until fall.

It is every Thursday at the Bell Recreation Center. There you can buy plants in addition to the standard farmer’s market fair.

Sun City Farmer's Market is located at 16820 N. 99th Avenue.

Carefree Farmer's Market - Carefree

This farmer's market is located in the Sundial Gardens.

It is open year-round on every Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Be sure to check out the free jams, jellies and salsas!

Check out the Carefree Farmer's Market at 1 Sundial Circle.

Verrado Community Farmer’s Market - Buckeye

This is located next to the Center on Main in Buckeye if you live on the westside.

It’s a great spot for offerings from local ranchers and a good place to get eggs!

Check out the Verrado Community Farmer's Market at N. Market Place and W. Main Street.

