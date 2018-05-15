Verrado HS baseball team honors teammate that died while playing for state title

His father said the incredible support from the baseball community has helped them get by, especially with his son's team playing Liberty High School in the state championship game. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It makes perfect sense that Tuesday's 5A state high school championship game is being played where the Angels host spring training.

One of the teams, the Verrado Vipers, was looking to the sky quite a bit, thinking about their friend and teammate Bryan McKinsey, who died unexpectedly last week.

Verrado High School head coach Mike Ward said there's no doubt that Bryan is looking down and cheering them on.

"This was his extended family," said Ward. "Every single one of them was an extension of his family. This is where he loved to be, and it seems only right to go out and do this for him."

All of the players wore the shirts to school Tuesday and brought them to the game.

It was seat No. 6, which was Bryan's number.

"We thought we'd put it right on the No. 6 chair so Bryan could still be here to watch the game," said Spallina. "Even though we know he's not here, we thought we'd give him a seat to sit down in."

It was just a couple weeks ago that the 17-year-old relief pitcher threw his last strike helping punch the team's ticket to the state semifinals.

He would never pitch again.

Bryan died unexpectedly at his home.

The cause of death is still unknown.

His father said the incredible support from the baseball community has helped them get by, especially with his son's team playing Liberty High School in the state championship game.

"The families are here, and this is such a small and tight-knit community, it just makes it easier," said Daryl McKinsey. "It's not easy by any stretch, but it makes it easier."

Verrado lost in the title game, 6-2.

