Former Flagstaff officer seen on camera punching woman pleads guilty

A former Flagstaff police officer who was seen on video punching a woman has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Jeffrey Bonar entered the plea Tuesday in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff.

Bonar is accused of striking Marissa Morris during an arrest in November 2016. The incident was caught on cell phone camera.

[RELATED: Caught on Camera: Flagstaff police officer punches woman]

At the time, Bonar says he thought the woman had a warrant out for her arrest.

But after checking on the warrant, it showed Morris was cleared.

Bonar was originally charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, but the case was thrown out and sent back to the grand jury.

A grand jury re-indicted Bonar on two counts of aggravated assault back in February.

Bonar resigned from the Flagstaff Police Department in 2017.

[RELATED: Ex-Flagstaff police officer who punched woman has been reindicted]

Bonar has been sentenced to 18 months unsupervised probation.

He won't have to do jail time as long as he abides by the terms of the probation.

He'll also have to attend anger management training.

Following Bonar's plea Tuesday, the victim's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, released a statement on his client's behalf

“Ms. Morri is glad that former Officer Bonar/Wilson took responsibly by taking a plea of guilty in court. No officer or man should ever punch a woman in their face for no reason. Police Officers have tough jobs and hopefully former officer Bonar/Wilson has learned from his mistake.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.