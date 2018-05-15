Family remembers mother killed in wrong-way crash on SR 347

The young mother killed in a wrong way crash on SR 347 south of Phoenix Monday night had only recently moved to Arizona, according to her family.

Julissa Torres was driving when her vehicle was hit around 8:30 p.m. Her fiance, Lavale Moss, and their two children, Journee Lynn, 4, and Laila, 1, were also in the car at the time.

[READ MORE: 2 killed, 6 hospitalized in wrong-way crash on SR 347 south of Phoenix]

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two children were taken to the hospital. The 4-year-old child suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the 1-year-old was evaluated and released.

Torres's family says Moss is still in intensive care.

They have now set up a GoFundMe account to help with Moss' care and the support of their two girls.

"Julissa Torres was a loving mother, fiance, an amazing daughter, sister and friend. Julissa will be greatly missed by all those who loved her. Julissa was a free spirit, an amazing mother to her two girls and a hard worker," the GoFundMe states. "Our family is absolutely devastated and cannot imagine how this travesty has happened."

