Casa Grand HS employee investigated for possible relationship with student

A high school employee in Casa Grande is being investigated after allegations surfaced about an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Patrick Cann, 28, was initially arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident. He has been accused of assaulting his 30-year-old wife.

Cann was booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center. He faces possible charges of assault, aggravated assault, sexual assault and threats.

But during this investigation, police say they became aware of allegations made regarding Cann possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a female student at Casa Grande Union High School.

Cann is a staffer at Casa Grande Union High School.

No further details were released.

The Superintendent of the Casa Grande Union High School District released the following statement:

The Casa Grande Union High School District is not allowed to make specific comments regarding personnel matters. However, we can state that Patrick Cann is an at-will support staff employee who is currently under suspension, and is scheduled to have a due process termination proceeding to be held on May 16, 2018.

Right now, the charges against Cann are being forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.