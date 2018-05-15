Phoenix man accused of flashing kids on their way to school

A Phoenix man is accused of exposing himself to children who were on their way to school.

Luis Noel Coss faces six counts of indecent exposure.

This happened at 4401 W. Encanto Boulevard on Monday, May 14, in or near Sueño Park.

Police say Coss exposed himself to multiple victims who were walking to school nearby.

The victims were two adults and four children under the age of 15.

The younger victims told police they were "scared."

According to the police report, Coss admitted having his hands by the front of his waistband area, but claims he never exposed himself to anyone.

To read PDF of the police report, click HERE.

