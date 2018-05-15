Suspects arrested in abandonment of 31 Chihuahuas in Lake Havasu City

Lake Havasu City police say three people are accused of animal cruelty in the abandonment of 31 Chihuahuas at multiple locations on four days last fall and this spring.

Police say 15 Chihuahuas were left at various locations Sept. 11 and 13 with notes saying they could no longer be cared for and that 16 additional Chihuahuas were abandoned April 30 and May 1 at the Western Arizona Humane Society.

According to police, the dogs ranged in age and health.

Police said 40-year-old Nathan M. Pulliam and 43-year-old Christina M. McMillan were arrested in the abandonment and that Chrissy M. McMillan was arrested in the most recent ones.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty. Court records don't identify attorneys who could comment on the allegations.

