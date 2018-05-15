Glendale air-conditioning company fined $340K for illegal telemarketing calls

A Glendale-based air-conditioning business is fined $340,000 by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for making illegal telemarketing calls.

In an attempt to drum up business, Desert Valley Aire Inc. recently admitted to making at least 25,000 illegal telemarketing calls from 2011 to 2015.

Many of people who received those calls were on the "Do Not Call" list.

"I have zero tolerance for illegal telemarketing calls which are incredibly annoying and frustrating,” Brnovich said in a statement.

"My office will continue to aggressively enforce Arizona’s telemarketing laws. Telemarketers caught making illegal calls are going to be hit with a big fine.”

Those calls were made in Phoenix, Prescott and southern Arizona.

The company is also banned from making telemarketing calls for 5 years.

$340,000 Fine Against Desert Valley Aire for Illegal Telemarketing Calls https://t.co/uGmfAudb2c — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) May 14, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.