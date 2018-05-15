Chopped contestant, Mesa diner owner shares burrito recipe

Who doesn't love a good burrito?

At the Handlebar Diner in Mesa you can grab yourself one made by the owner, who also happens to own Left Coast Burrito Company.

Not only that, but he just competed on the famous cooking competition show Chopped. They will host a viewing party for the show at the Handlebar Diner at 6 p.m. tonight.

Adam Allison is chef and owner of the Handlebar Diner and owner of Left Coast Burrito Company and he just so happened to share one of his burrito recipes with Arizona's Family for the special occasion.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds of chicken, each cut into 6 pieces

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons kosher salt

4 large eggs

2 cups of buttermilk or whole milk

Fresh herbs, thyme, rosemary

2 tablespoons vinegar-based hot sauce (such as Cholula)

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup of corn flour

Vegetable oil (for frying; about 10 cups)

For hot sauce: 6 Pasilla dried chile, 2 arbol chile, 2 garlic clove

3 tablespoons cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

Tortillas and pickled vegetables for eating

Fry chicken and dip in hot sauce to serve.

