Phoenix-area organization receives $1 million grant for homeless health care services

Maricopa County's homeless will soon be able to receive health care services.

It's all thanks to a million dollar grant.

United Health Foundation has partnered with local organization Circle the City to provide health care services at a new recovery center being built in downtown Phoenix.

The new center will provide a safe place where homeless patients can receive continuing care after being released from the hospital.

Some of the facility's services will include trauma, acute illnesses and cancer.

"It's an opportunity for the sickest, the most vulnerable to use the time while they're healing to be on the path to housing because that's really what we want," said Sister Adele O'Sullivan, founder and chief medical officer of Circle the City.

In the state of Arizona, between 20,000 and 30,000 people experience homelessness every year.

For information on Circle the City, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.