FD: Family displaced, 2 pets missing following Tempe first-alarm house fire

Tempe fire crews battled a large first-alarm fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened near the area of Elliot and Rural roads.

According to Tempe fire, crews arrived to find heavy fire involvement in the garage and attic.

Tempe fire called it a defensive fire from the outset.

At this time, all occupants have been accounted for and two family pets are missing.

No injuries are reported.

