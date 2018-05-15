D-backs offer summer pass; fans can get 40 home games for $80

The Arizona Diamondbacks are once again offering their summer pass deal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on a tear through the National League and they hope to match that intensity in the stands with their summer pass.

The D-backs are launching their ballpack summer pass once again this season. It includes 40 home games for just $80.

The offer is available at dbacks.com/summer.

The summer pass will be valid for all D-backs home games beginning May 28 to August 26.

The pass even includes some big promotion games, including:

May 28: Memorial Day Camo Cap

June 2: Star Wars Paul Solo Bobblehead

June 30: Duffel Bag

July 21: Jake Lamb Bobblehead

Aug. 4: Alumni Game

Aug. 24: Postgame Fireworks

And more!

The summer pass delivers tickets directly to your mobile device through the MLB Ballpark app and includes a ticket in the baseline view seating area for all 40 home games with options to upgrade.

Fans can purchase up to four summer passes and quantities are limited.

